Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Samaritan’s Closet & Pantry: Feeding Wayne County families

Food donations are held every second and third Friday of the month where those who are enrolled...
Food donations are held every second and third Friday of the month where those who are enrolled in the program receives food items to help restock their cabinets at home.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Samaritan’s Closet & Pantry in Waynesboro has been helping feed families in the area for over six years, and it recently held recertification for monthly food assistance to allow residents to opt into the program.

Monthly Food Recertification: 1/21 @ 9AM-2PM. Mask, photo ID, and proof of residency required. **12-2PM is the least busy time

Posted by Samaritans Closet & Pantry on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Food donations are held every second and third Friday of the month where those who are enrolled in the program can receive food items to help restock their cabinets at home and a $15 food voucher.

The thrift store also offers clothing at bargain prices, and all proceeds go to support the organization’s mission of providing food to underprivileged residents in Wayne County.

Director of Operations Eddy Hutto said the success of the program can be attributed to the tireless support from community members and an enthusiastic staff of volunteers.

“We have several different food programs. We have our monthly food program and we have what we call Emergency Aid, which helps folks whose house burns or is affected by a natural disaster,” said Hutto.

“Then, we have the homeless people that will come in. We’ll give them a bag of food that’s ready to eat with pop-top cans so they can just sit down and eat right there,” said Hutto.

“Some of the elderly members in our county are living on fixed incomes. This program is kind of saving their lives in a sense, so it’s very important,” Hutto added.

Non-perishable food items are always needed along with volunteers who can help in various capacities.

Samaritan’s Closet & Pantry is supported by generous donations from area churches, businesses and private organizations. It is located at 702 Azalea Drive.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Chaniquel Hathorn was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Thursday.
Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Cedric Wheeler, 23, Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with possession of a...
Hattiesburg man charged with felony possession of Xanax

Latest News

Station #9 opened in 2021, and the department continues to grow to serve the also growing city....
Hattiesburg Fire Department on recruiting new class
Spanning centuries of design and craftsmanship, the exhibition takes visitors through the...
‘Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The Guitar’ set to open at LRMA in Laurel
Local hospital awards three employees with annual honors.
Merit Health Wesley recognizes 3 employees for commitment during pandemic
‘Food Trucks in February’ is coming to Hattiesburg
‘Food Trucks in February’ coming to Hattiesburg