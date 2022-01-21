Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Prentiss woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Covington County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the woman as 28-year-old Chaniquel Hathorn.

MHP spokesman Lt. Chase Elkins said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 around 5:30 p.m.

Elkins said Hathorn was attempting to cross the highway in a 2007 Ford Fusion when her car was hit by a 2018 Kia Rio headed west on Highway 84.

Hathorn died at the scene, Elkins said. The other driver received minor injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

