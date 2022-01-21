Pearl River excited about mix of youth and experience on 2022 club

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The frigid temperatures this week not stopping Pearl River Community College from preparing for its February 9 season opener against Baton Rouge Community College.

The Wildcats held their third intrasquad scrimmage of the year on Wednesday as coach Michael Avalon gets a feel for what his ball club will look like this spring.

“One of the things we’re real excited about is our depth on the mound,” Avalon said. “It’s as good as I’ve seen it. Obviously we’ve got to stay healthy, that’s always the kicker to depth. We return our middle. Anytime you return the diamond of the infield, of the defense, then you should be pretty strong defensively. We like our offense, we’ll be a little different than we were last year, we won’t hit as many home runs. We’ll hit some but we should be more athletic around the bases.”

Avalon has built a championship environment during his six seasons in Poplarville.

The Wildcats have won state and region titles – all that’s left is a World Series.

“I think this is a very mature group,” said freshman pitcher Turner Swistak, an Oak Grove grad. “We have a lot of guys that returning from last year, not a lot of guys that have a ton of playing time but a lot of really experienced, really mature baseball players. And also we have really good young talent. We’ve got some guys that are freshmen that have a chance to really step up and make a really big impact on this team from the hitting and pitching side.”

