Partly cloudy skies expected this evening, lows dropping to the low-to-mid-20s Saturday morning

It is going to be very cold in the Pine Belt tonight. Look for skies to become partly cloudy later this evening with lows dropping to the low-to-mid-20s by Saturday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, expect sunny skies to return to the area with highs in the upper 40s.

By Sunday morning, expect a very hard freeze with lows in the 20 to 23-degree range. During the day Sunday, look for sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the upper 20s are expected.

On Monday, look for skies to become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

By Monday night, we have an 80 percent chance for rain developing with lows in the lower 40s.

On Tuesday, look for a 50 percent chance for scattered showers with highs in the mid-50s. Skies are expected to become cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the mid-30s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunny skies return on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

