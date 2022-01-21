Win Stuff
Multi-agency cooperation pledged to fight crime in Jackson

The federal government is implementing its Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program to...
The federal government is implementing its Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program to help combat the rising crime and violence in the City of Jackson.(WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal program aimed at reducing violent and gun-related crimes is being put into action in Jackson.

Federal representatives announced Friday that a number of nearby law enforcement agencies had pledged regional support for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program employed to combat the increase in violent crime in the City of Jackson.

According to the Jackson Field Office of the FBI, local law enforcement with a presence in the tri-county area have agreed to devote officers to the effort of VGRIP.

The additional officers will supplement the work of the Jackson Police Department and assist JPD in the investigation of violent crimes occurring in the City with a view toward prosecution in federal court.

“The additional manpower these metro area law enforcement agencies bring to VGRIP cannot be overstated,” United States Attorney Darren LaMarca said. “The residents of Jackson and its surrounding communities will benefit from this support.

“We at the United States Attorney’s Office will prosecute those cases brought to us by VGRIP to deter, punish and prevent the next act of violence.”

The local law enforcement agencies committed to assisting include:

  • Alcohol Beverage Control of the Mississippi Department of Revenue
  • Byram Police Department
  • Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and
  • Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
  • Hinds County Sheriff’s Office
  • Madison Police Department
  • Rankin County Sheriff’s Office
  • Reservoir Patrol
  • Ridgeland Police Department
  • Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

More local law enforcement agencies are expected to join in the effort.

