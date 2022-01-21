MSDH: More than 7,500 Mississippians added to daily COVID-19 list

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Friday’s new daily COVID-19 count dropped by more than 800 cases over the previous day, but still came in at more than 7,500.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday that 7,509 new cases of COVID had been reported over a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 14 new deaths associated with COVID between Jan. 10-20.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 681,382 and 10,721, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 75,150 COVID-19 cases and 1,077 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,330 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 18,343 cases, 268 deaths

Jasper: 4,186 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 18,117 cases, 251 deaths

Lamar: 14,646 cases, 142 deaths

Marion: 5,908 cases, 122 deaths

Perry: 2,635 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,985 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 533,658 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,612,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,475,017 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,188,840 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

