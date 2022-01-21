Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Miss. representative backs bill sending fentanyl smugglers to jail for life

Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.
Fentanyl is often hidden inside blue pills like these.(Drug Enforcement Administration)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Should fentanyl smugglers spend life behind bars? Representative Michael Guest (R-MS) thinks so.

Guest joined Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, who introduced legislation to increase the sentence of those found guilty of smuggling fentanyl into the U.S. to life in prison.

“It’s time we take a hard stance against the smuggling of this deadly drug,” Rep. Michael Guest said. “With this legislation, we’re letting drug smugglers know that if they choose to bring fentanyl into American states, communities, and homes, the price they’ll pay will be severe.”

The DEA says the drug is manufactured in foreign countries and smuggled into the United States through Mexico.

Fentanyl overdoses have become the leading cause of death for adults aged 18-45, according to a report by Families Against Fentanyl that analyzes data released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Cedric Wheeler, 23, Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with possession of a...
Hattiesburg man charged with felony possession of Xanax
Photo, L to R: John Stratford Bassett, 31, and Robert Eugene Bassett, 56.
2 arrested for burglary in Forrest County

Latest News

Dimitri Shepard faces three counts of grand larceny, according to Hattiesburg police.
Suspect returned to Hattiesburg to face 3 grand larceny charges
Chaniquel Hathorn was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Covington County on Thursday.
Prentiss woman killed in crash on Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.
Petal Pre-K learning collaborative.
State adds five new pre-K programs serving 840 new students
456K Miss. Entergy customers see price hike in 2022