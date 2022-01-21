Merit Health Wesley recognizes 3 employees for commitment during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley recently acknowledged three employees with annual awards, recognizing them for their commitment and contributions during the pandemic.

The three awards were a clinical manager of the year, the non-clinical manager of the year and the employee of the year.

Dr. Pam Miles, PharmD, was awarded the clinical manager of the year. Miles works as the Pharmacy Director, and she directs the policies and goals for the hospital’s pharmacy service.

“We need to provide for our patients from vaccines to antivirals to monoclonal antibodies,” said Miles. “We want to make sure that we provide the very best care we can to our patients.”

Amanda Strickland was awarded the non-clinical manager of the year. Strickland is a registered dietitian and has served with Merit Health Wesley since 2002.

“This award was such a great honor,” said Strickland. “It acknowledges and gives the reassurance that the work we are doing day to day is affecting people in a positive way.”

Betty Alexander took home the Employee of the Year award for 2021. Alexander was chosen among more than 1200 employees throughout the hospital.

“I’m truly honored and love where I work,” said Alexander. “It’s really like a family environment here. Everybody’s proud of me. Everybody’s happy. It just feels amazing, I’m truly grateful.”

