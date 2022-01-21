‘Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The Guitar’ set to open at LRMA in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new exhibit is set to open at the Lauren Rogers Art Museum in Laurel, exploring the world’s most beloved musical instrument.

Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The Guitar is a touring exhibition that celebrates the artistic development of the guitar. Developed by the National GUITAR Museum, it will feature 40 objects ranging from the intricately inlaid Moorish oud and six-foot-long Renaissance theorbo to the modern Italian design of the Eko and transparent acrylic body of California’s BC Rich guitars.

Spanning centuries of design and craftsmanship, the exhibition takes visitors through the history of an object that is one of the most recognizable items on the planet.

“Over the past several years, interest in the guitar as an icon has grown significantly,” according to H.P. Newquist, executive director of the NGM. “The guitar has been a signature element of world culture for more than 500 years; now visitors can explore the design history and artistry that has played a major role in the guitar’s evolution.”

The guitar pervades culture beyond music. It was an integral element of the work of both Vermeer and Picasso, and today, it is incorporated into advertising everything from clothes and cars to the Olympics.

“It’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t been affected by the guitar, whether as players or just fans of all types of music. And while this may be apocryphal,” said Newquist. “it’s a widely held belief that the two most recognizable man-made shapes on the planet are those of the Coca-Cola bottle and the electric guitar.”

The Medieval To Metal Exhibition also includes life-size photorealistic illustrations of historically important guitar designs from noted artist Gerard Huerta and 20 photographs of acclaimed musicians and their guitars from Neil Zlozower, one of the world’s premier concert photographers.

The National GUITAR Museum is the first museum in the United States dedicated to the history, evolution and cultural impact of the guitar. Its touring exhibitions, launched in 2011, have been installed in more than 40 different museums across the country. The organization was founded in 2009.

