Laurel’s ‘Krewe of Blue’ Mardi Gras Parade is back

The parade is now accepting applications for those interested in participating.
Community turns out for the annual ‘Krewe of Blue’ Mardi Gras parade in 2021.
Community turns out for the annual 'Krewe of Blue' Mardi Gras parade in 2021.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Let the good times roll! it’s officially time to get ready for Carnival season.

Laurel’s Fraternal Order of Police is planning their sixth annual Mardi Gras Parade, the Krewe of Blue.

It’s getting time for Marco Gras!!!!

Posted by Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge 2 on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

If you’d like to be in the parade, with your float or organization, they are accepting applications until Feb. 16.

The Krewe will roll on Feb 19 starting at 6:30 pm.

In the past, there have had between 40-60 floats. This year, they hope to have even more.

“So, we’re hoping to increase that number this year and get more people involved. Every year, it seemed to have grown a little bit so that’s good. Floats are $125 for the floats to enter or whatever they want to put in. some people don’t put in floats, and that’s fine. We still love to have them,” said President Layne Bounds.

To register for the parade, email Bounds at Layne.Bounds@osa.ms.gov, and he will send you the application.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

