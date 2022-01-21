Win Stuff
JSU Hattiesburg alumni chapter hosts annual scholarship

Their goal is to raise at least $16,000 in scholarship money
By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Chapter of the Jackson State University’s National Alumni Association is asking for your help.

They are currently raising money to support students at Jackson State University. Last year, they were able to raise $15,000. This year, their goal is to raise $16,000.

They are asking for community help to reach their goal.

“We know that we’re in the midst of a pandemic. People are doing the best with what they have, however, we have numerous donors who have supported us over these last thirty years. We just defiantly want to request continued support for people to look at their budget and give us a little something to make certain that we are able to support our area students,” said Dr. Kesia Pope, chapter president.

If you’d like to donate, you can call (601) 544-7259 or email Dr. Pope at Drpopekee@yahoo.com.

