Hattiesburg Fire Department on recruiting new class

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department is searching for new recruits.

“We’ve continued to expand and therefore we have to expand the force, and we’re looking for five to 10 individuals that are highly motivated that are ready to work with a team,” said Director of Hattiesburg Firefighter Training Chris Carr.

Station #9 opened in 2021, and the department continues to grow to serve the also growing city. Recruits who graduate from the academy will join 124 hardworking firefighters at the nine stations across the city.

“Every day is different. I really enjoy that about the job. Different calls each day, different experiences,” said recent graduate Director Daniel McKellar.

McKellar has been on the job for about four months. He says his best advice to recruits is to be a team player.

“Be prepared to be part of a team no matter how they feel. Individually, they’re going to have to go along with what the majority feels that they should do. The biggest challenge was being on a team with other people that you may or may not disagree with,” said McKellar.

The starting salary is between $30,000 - $33,000 after academy graduation. Graduates say training is both physical and mental with challenges and rewards.

“The brotherhood - it came along through the academy and stuff and it shows more and more as you start working online with these guys. For 24 hours every day. Just always keep a positive attitude during the whole academy. You’re doing this for not just yourself but the community itself,” said firefighter Brandon Clark.

Clark has worked at the department for two years and says it’s definitely more than just a job.

“I just love helping people and serving the community in any way I can,” said Clark.

Hattiesburg recruits will train at the facility near the Bobby L. Chain Airport.

“We have the unique ability to train our own people. We still follow the national and state requirements, but we have the ability to train our own people on site. We’re able to train them specifically to the needs of Hattiesburg specific to our community and specific to what we require in order to be able to serve those people,” said Carr.

Having a full roster of firefighters is key to keeping the city’s class three Insurance Service Organization (ISO) rating. The rating scale is from one to 10 - with class one being the highest and best rate of fire suppression. A good rating is a part of what determines your home insurance rates.

Carr says staffing across the nine stations also has to do with the neighborhood needs.

“It varies based on coverages needed and its population-based. (it) is call volume-based. So, we could staff anywhere from three to nine people at one station, and it’s just based on equipment that’s needed there or maybe even coverages that are required by the neighborhood,” said Carr.

The best advice firefighters have for recruits is to be a team player and work together through training and on the job.

The deadline to apply is March 11. You apply online HERE.

