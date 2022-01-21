Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Hattiesburg man charged with felony possession of Xanax

Cedric Wheeler, 23, Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with possession of a...
Cedric Wheeler, 23, Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Hattiesburg man was charged Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Cedric Wheeler was arrested by Hattiesburg police, who were assisted by agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Wheeler was arrested in the 5300 block of U.S. 49, where authorities seized 20 dosage units of Xanax, two firearms and $2,175 cash., Moore said.

Weapons, cash and drugs were found during the arrest of Cedric Wheeler Thursday.
Weapons, cash and drugs were found during the arrest of Cedric Wheeler Thursday.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Wheeler’s “possession with intent to distribute” charge was “enhanced” by the possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Wheeler was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Second suspect wanted for Tuesday night shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill

Latest News

Petal takes on largest water, sewer contract plans in a decade
Petal takes on largest water, sewer contract plans in a decade
HCC unveils new logos for E. Sixth District, Eureka School; announces Black History Month...
HCC unveils new logos for E. Sixth District, Eureka School; announces Black History Month schedule
Petal plans major water and sewer projects.
Petal takes on largest water, sewer contract plans in a decade
Southern Miss assistant professor Zhe Qiang,has been named to Forbes magazine’s "30 Under 30 in...
USM professor fits bill as ‘Forbes 30 under 30′ science list selection