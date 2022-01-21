Hattiesburg man charged with felony possession of Xanax

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old Hattiesburg man was charged Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Cedric Wheeler was arrested by Hattiesburg police, who were assisted by agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Wheeler was arrested in the 5300 block of U.S. 49, where authorities seized 20 dosage units of Xanax, two firearms and $2,175 cash., Moore said.

Weapons, cash and drugs were found during the arrest of Cedric Wheeler Thursday. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Wheeler’s “possession with intent to distribute” charge was “enhanced” by the possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Wheeler was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

