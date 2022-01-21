Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A young woman lost her life and another is fighting to keep going after a shooting in Marion County.

On Tuesday night, 20-year-old Jayda Jefferson was shot and killed in front of her house in Foxworth, Miss. Her older cousin Pastor Kenneth Owens said it started over rent.

“She’d met this other guy and his girlfriend, and she helped them get a job at Wendy’s, all of them were working together at Wendy’s. And, she let them move in with her and expected for them to help her pay rent, and they got to a point that the rent was due, and she asked them to pay the rent. They said they weren’t paying the rent,” said Owens.

Owens aid Jayda decided to change the locks on the doors and left the house. When she came back, she was in the car with her cousin Hannah Gomez and their friend Divontay Davis.

“The young man had broken into the house, and when they pulled up in the yard, he comes out the house and start shooting, and shot Jada automatically, killed her on the spot. They shot up the car like 14 times and shot Hannah in the car and another young man in the car also,” said Owens

Law enforcement found Kyndall Carter that same night and booked him on two counts of aggravated assault and murder.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jerliyah Pinestraw has been located and is being interviewed by Investigators. The sheriff’s office is no longer seeking her whereabouts.

Owens says now, they are planning a funeral for Jayda and praying that Hannah pulls through.

“Jada didn’t deserve this. We also have another young lady going to be paralyzed from the waist down, our other cousin, and then, it’s just a tragic situation. I just want everybody to pray for our family. I know it can be a long road for recovery. While we know God is able to do anything but fail,” said Owens.

If you’d like to donate to assist the family with funeral costs, please call 769-223-3922.

