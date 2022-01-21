‘Food Truck in February’ coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Foodies beware!

February is going to be an exciting month for food lovers as the Downtown Hattiesburg Association will be starting Food Truck in February.

Every Saturday in the month, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Town Square Park will be flooded with food trucks for all to come and enjoy.

DHA is starting Food Truck in February in 2022. (Downtown Hattiesburg Association)

“We have some wonderful food trucks that will be there at Town Square Park that’s going to include Art of Roux, the Nellie’s truck, Southern Wangz, Cassie’s Concessions, Dragon Wagon and some others,” said DHA Project Coordinator Allison Neville. “What we’ll do is we’ll just announce specifically which trucks will be there each week.”

Additional information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

