Cloudy weather expected overnight, lows in the lower 20s

Thursday has been a cold go for us.

Our cold front has pushed through, and we saw temperatures in the low 40s. Our low will be in the low 20s tonight with cloudy conditions in store for us.

On Friday, we will remain rather chilly with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain for our southern counties in our viewing area, such as Stone, George, Perry, Greene and Pearl River.

The chances of freezing rain have been bumped back some as we are seeing some models not showing the progression of freezing rain forming.

Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s and the lows will be in the mid-to-low 20s. Our Friday night will be clear, which will help in temperatures being way below freezing.

During the weekend, on Saturday, we will return to sunny weather with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. We will see some extremely cold conditions this weekend. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 50s and lows will be in the upper 20s.

On Monday and Tuesday, we will return to the mid-50s for highs and lows in the low 40s. Monday holds a 40 percent chance of showers.

On Tuesday, we will see the potential for another chance of light showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s, lows will be in the mid-30s.

We will see another drop in our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday, following a small front that will pass through. Highs will be on Wednesday in the mid-50s and lows will be in the low 30s.

On Thursday, highs will be in the upper 40s, and lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

