Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Businesses coming to Evelyn Gandy PKWY in Petal

Arby’s and Jack’s Family Restaurant
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says two restaurants are preparing to build in Petal on Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“We do still have in this one area over here by the Rain Forest, Arby’s is supposed to come in. We’re still having growth. We still have a lot of interest out there. A lot of times. We have third-party vendors call, they won’t tell you who they’re representing, but they’ll give you the specifics of what they want,” said Ducker.

Ducker says Arby’s and Jack’s Family Restaurant are in talks to come into the empty areas next to Rain Forrest Car Wash.

“You get retail you get the property tax. You get the sales tax, so it’s beneficial on our side it gives our residents an opportunity to shop here and not have to go to other towns to do it. So it’s just really beneficial. And the interest and the phone calls that we’re getting about some of the other areas on here have been really exciting. So the growth continues out there. Just hope that hopefully, it’ll keep it up. We’ve got to be proactive on how we handle the infrastructure in this area. So so we need to be smart on that side of it. But the interest is there,” said Ducker.

Ducker also says the mobile Chick-Fil-A truck will soon move from the Church parking lot to land next to the Kessler Federal Credit Union.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
Marion County deputies were dispatched about 11:40 p.m. to a reported disturbance at 171...
Tuesday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill

Latest News

According to the IRS, January 24 is when 2021 individual tax returns will start being accepted...
Tax specialists urge filers to keep their guard up against fraudulent activity
Businesses coming to Evelyn Gandy PKWY in Petal
Businesses coming to Evelyn Gandy PKWY in Petal
Petal takes on largest water, sewer contract plans in a decade
Petal takes on largest water, sewer contract plans in a decade
A few students pose with the instructor of their financial literacy course.
Finance class hopes to bridge the racial wealth gap one student at a time