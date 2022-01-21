Businesses coming to Evelyn Gandy PKWY in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says two restaurants are preparing to build in Petal on Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

“We do still have in this one area over here by the Rain Forest, Arby’s is supposed to come in. We’re still having growth. We still have a lot of interest out there. A lot of times. We have third-party vendors call, they won’t tell you who they’re representing, but they’ll give you the specifics of what they want,” said Ducker.

Ducker says Arby’s and Jack’s Family Restaurant are in talks to come into the empty areas next to Rain Forrest Car Wash.

“You get retail you get the property tax. You get the sales tax, so it’s beneficial on our side it gives our residents an opportunity to shop here and not have to go to other towns to do it. So it’s just really beneficial. And the interest and the phone calls that we’re getting about some of the other areas on here have been really exciting. So the growth continues out there. Just hope that hopefully, it’ll keep it up. We’ve got to be proactive on how we handle the infrastructure in this area. So so we need to be smart on that side of it. But the interest is there,” said Ducker.

Ducker also says the mobile Chick-Fil-A truck will soon move from the Church parking lot to land next to the Kessler Federal Credit Union.

