Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford Expedition.(Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Alabama stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle on the interstate only to make a shocking discovery – $500,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden within its walls.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 18, a deputy “noticed irregularities about” a 2003 Ford Expedition that was being transported on a car carrier with an Illinois tag.

The deputy stopped the car carrier and searched the Ford Expedition, discovering 116 pounds of methamphetamine tucked inside the vehicle’s factory voids.

The Ford Expedition was being shipped from Los Angeles to Orlando. Officials seized the drugs and the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car carrier was released. Authorities are still investigating the origin of the drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Second suspect wanted for Tuesday night shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill

Latest News

First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden - 01/20
Cloudy weather expected overnight, lows in the lower 20s
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the...
Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating
According to the IRS, January 24 is when 2021 individual tax returns will start being accepted...
Tax specialists urge filers to keep their guard up against fraudulent activity
President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference in the East Room of the...
Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing