Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

456K Miss. Entergy customers see price hike in 2022

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Freezing temperatures across the Mid-South this week and now people in Mississippi may have a price hike to deal with as they try to warm up and stay warm this winter.

Entergy Mississippi is raising electricity rates for customers.

The Public Service Commission approved the utility’s request for a rate increase to recoup costs from rising natural gas prices.

The increase will affect 456,000 customers in 45 of the 82 counties in Mississippi.

“The average Entergy customer, residential homeowner will see an increase of about $7.81,” said Brent Bailey, Central District Public Service Commissioner. “That’s a customer that uses approximately a thousand-kilowatt hours a month.”

The rate hikes are expected to be retroactive back to Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Grieving family speaks out after Marion Co. shooting
Photo, L to R: John Stratford Bassett, 31, and Robert Eugene Bassett, 56.
2 arrested for burglary in Forrest County
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says

Latest News

Petal Pre-K learning collaborative.
State adds five new pre-K programs serving 840 new students
PRCC baseball
Pearl River excited about mix of youth and experience on 2022 club
Spanning centuries of design and craftsmanship, the exhibition takes visitors through the...
‘Medieval To Metal: The Art & Evolution Of The Guitar’ set to open at LRMA in Laurel
PRCC baseball
Pearl River excited about mix of youth and experience on 2022 club