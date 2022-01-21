01/21 Ryan’s “Wintry Start” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt.

The coldest air of the season so far is moving in as we speak. Early this morning there is just enough moisture in the area we could see some patchy winter weather occurring, the biggest risk being sleet/freezing rain. It isn’t likely going to be a widespread issue, but be extra cautious if you encounter any precipitation or bridges/overpasses during your morning commute. The days ahead will be even colder, but without the chance of winter weather or strong winds. Expect to slowly warm each afternoon going forward, but only until Monday before another cool-down moves in, and even then no afternoon will climb over 60 degrees.

