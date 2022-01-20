Win Stuff
USM’s Southern Choral premieres music for Estonian composer

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss’ chorus, Southern Choral, recently performed a world premiere of St. Michael songs by famous Estonian composer Tõnu Kõrvits.

The chorus performed the pieces in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Biloxi on Sunday, Jan. 16, in front of Kõrvits himself.

“He had a very widely performed work in Europe and it was wonderful music. I thought what a great idea to bring it to Hattiesburg,” said USM’s Director of Choral Activities Dr. Gregory Fuller. “It had not been performed in the US, and I brought him here for that.”

“I really liked, very much, this performance of my piece,” said Kõrvits. “I was very happy.”

Some of the students are set to travel to Estonia in May to perform more music and explore the country.

