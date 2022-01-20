USM students return to class amid Omicron surge

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students are returning to school as the Omicron variant is surging in the Pine Belt.

Wednesday was the first day of classes for the 2022 Spring Semester.

“I’m really concerned to say the least,” said Kyra Lampley, a junior broadcast journalism major from Laurel. “I just think that everybody should do their part, wear their masks, socially distance as much as possible.”

Brenden Morgan, a senior chemistry major from Nashville is not as worried about the virus.

“Not too much, Everybody’s been pretty cooperative and understanding about everything. I just think everybody including me is just happy to be back.”

USM is extending its COVID safety protocols that were in effect last semester.

Masks are still required for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

And students are being encouraged to get vaccinated or get booster shots if they’re eligible.

“Omicron is certainly fast and furious and spreading, but we feel like we have just a couple of weeks to get through and we’ll be back to a more normal COVID level, and we can manage these next couple of weeks,” said Dee Dee Anderson, vice president for student affairs at Southern Miss.

Students we spoke with said they’re prepared to deal with the current COVID surge and they also say it’s better to be back in class.

“Online learning is not my best ability, so being back in class, being able to engage with classmates, peers and professors who’re hands on is really exciting,” said Adaja Bryant, a senior speech pathology and audiology major from Hazelhurst.

“I like being in person, coming to class, because it makes me focus,” said Ryan Danigole, a sophomore exercise science major from New Orleans. “You come back and you miss this, this is what I want.”

The last day of class for the semester is May 5.

