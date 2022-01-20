Win Stuff
Scattered showers expected as a cold front pushes through the area tonight

By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good evening, Pine Belt!

On Wednesday, we saw increasing clouds during the day with highs returning to the low 70s. Wednesday night, we will see a chance for scattered showers as we prepare for another cold front to push through the area. The low for Wednesday is 46.

Going into Thursday morning, our cold front will push through in the morning bringing us a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the storms will be pushed out of our viewing area by 9 a.m., and as we move into the day, we will remain much cooler in our temperatures. High on Thursday will be in the low 40s and our lows will be in the low 30s. Cloudy conditions will be around during the day on Thursday.

On Friday, we will remain rather chilly with a 30 percent chance of freezing rain for our southern counties, such Stone, George, Perry, Greene and Pearl River counties in the morning. Highs on Friday will be in the low 40s and the lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s.

During the weekend, on Saturday, we will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. We are seeing some extremely cold conditions this weekend. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 50s and lows will be in the upper 20s

On Monday and Tuesday, we will return to the mid-50s for highs and low-to-mid-30s for our lows. Tuesday, we will see the potential for another chance of some light showers.

Thank you for tuning into WDAM7 First Alert Forecast!

