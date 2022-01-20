‘Revelry’ returns in person to USM in February 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After being completely virtual in 2021, Revelry, the multi-arts celebration that hosts more than 50 events, will return in person to the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus.

“Revelry is the time where they get a chance to explore their artistic skills and endeavors and other arenas where you get someone from the costume shop making pottery for perhaps the first time in our 3D art studio,” said Kelly James Penot, with the USM School of Performing and Visual Arts. “It gives the student body a chance to get to meet their colleagues who they rarely see, even though they’re in the same building all day long, and make art together. It’s very exciting.”

Revelry will start on Feb. 11 and run through Feb. 24, with multiple events going on each day.

Events include, but are not limited to, a welding class for women, aluminum pours, improv. comedy and theater performances.

“It was great that we were able to creatively figure out how to sustain our revelry last year, but it’s just not the same as in person,” said James Penot.

Saturday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 19, are both community days in which attendees will be able to get the most hands-on experience.

Additional information on the events planned can be found on revelry2022.sched.com

