PRCC basketball atop the MACCC standings

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is accustomed to dominating its conference – taking three of the last four state titles.

But coach Chris Oney sees a lot more parity in the MACCC this season.

Three teams occupy the NJCAA’s Top 25 – East Mississippi (No. 9), Northeast Mississippi (No. 21) and Jones College (No. 22). However, all three of those schools sit behind PRCC in the MACCC standings.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in conference play with a 11-2 overall record.

“I think this year’s the toughest it’s been from top to bottom,” said Oney, now in his sixth season as head coach. “We have three teams in the top 25 and I’m not even one of ‘em which has been good for us because we’ve been able to use that as motivation. Here it is we’re top of the league but not even ranked in the top 25. So, I think our guys have taken that as a slap and are using that as a challenge to go into every game to show everybody that the championship still goes through Pearl River.”

