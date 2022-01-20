Petal takes on largest water, sewer contract plans in a decade

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is tackling the biggest water and sewer project in a decade.

In Tuesday night’s meeting, the board of alderman signed an agreement for work on repairs, replacements and expansions.

“We’re talking roughly around $11 million,” said Mayor Tony Ducker.

Ducker says Petal’s water and sewer systems need to be analyzed and worked on. That’s where the city’s $2.6 million American Rescue Plan Funding will come in handy to improving infrastructure.

“We want to make it better. So, we don’t have as much amplification, and our system can last and the pumps last longer when they’re not having to work as hard, so we try to be as efficient about it as possible. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get funds of this nature and come in and try to be very proactive about how we hit our spots that we’ve had issues with,” said Ducker.

He explains that Petal’s infrastructure improvements have been reactive to overwhelming problems, issues and breaks. Now, he sees the funding as a time to invest in proactive repair and replacement projects.

“We’re having growth out east so that the system gets strained out there,” said Ducker.

Neighborhoods like Castlewoods continue to build houses, so the plan would add a new lift station and force main to support the sewer lines already there. The Castlewoods area is budged for about $760,000 in work. Another area in the plan is the Castle Manor neighborhood. The city is budgeting about $150,00 to investigate the sewer lines and make needed repairs.

In the Eastover neighborhood, sewer pipes need to be lined for an expected $1.46 million. In the Mcswain area, water line improvements are planned along Williams and Sherill Streets for $153,000.

“We also have some areas that for commercial growth that we need to make sure that we have the sewer and water in place because we don’t want to get caught in a situation where there’s a retailer or some type of business that would be beneficial to our residents here. And then we don’t have the stuff done on our side,” said Ducker.

Ducker says the contract is flexible depending on what work is the most needed and how much money the city gets from the state this year.

“Just looking at it from a business standpoint, we’re probably going to get less than that. It doesn’t mean these projects don’t need to be done. I have handed a copy of this plan to state representative Larry Bird and to supervisor Burkett Ross with Forrest County. They’ve actually got some monies and it’ll be in situations where they’ll, you know, possibly be able to help us out,” said Ducker.

Ducker says the plan won’t raise water or sewer prices, and work will take place over the next 5 - 10 years.

“We don’t want to tear all the roads up in our town all at one time and start having problems with businesses and residents having difficulty getting around so it’s kind of like it’s a marathon. It’s not a sprint. We want to do it in a manner that not only future folks will benefit from this, but it won’t be an inconvenience to the people as we put this plan in action,” said Ducker.

Shows, Dearman & Waits Engineering out of Hattiesburg is handling the projects.

