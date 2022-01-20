Petal Primary to accept Blended Pre-K applications on Feb. 1

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Applications for an early education program at the Petal Primary School will soon be available.

The PPS will begin accepting applications for the 2022-23 Blended Pre-K program on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The class is a free, full-day program that will serve 20 four-year-old students, with 40 - 50 percent of those having disabilities and the remaining 50 - 60 percent consisting of general education students.

Students will participate in a variety of activities designed to stimulate social, emotional, physical and cognitive growth through planned learning experiences.

Applications must be completed online at petalschools.com between Feb. 1 - 28, the link becoming live on Feb. 1.

Children must live in Petal and be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible. Applications will be reviewed during the first few weeks of March.

All applicants will take part in an early learning screener to assess vocabulary and foundational skills. Screenings will take place on Tuesday, March 29, at the PPS campus located at 60 Herrington Road in Petal.

Parents must choose a screening time when completing the application. Parents of students selected for the 2022-23 Blended Pre-K class will be notified via email during the week of April 11-15 and given registration information at that time.

For more information about the Blended Pre-K program, visit the PPS website or call their office at 601-554-7244.

