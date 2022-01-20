North wind pumping cold air into the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - You can expect cloudy and colder weather in the Pine Belt on Thursday.

Highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s but will gradually fall later this afternoon as much colder weather continues to flow in from the north.

It will be breezy today with winds of 10 mph to 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph, expected.

There is a 30% chance for light freezing rain to develop after midnight with lows expected in the upper 20s by early Friday morning.

During the day Friday, expect cloudy and very cold conditions with highs in the lower 40s. Friday night into early Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Sunny skies return on Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Saturday night into early Sunday morning lows will fall again into the lower to mid-20s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30 by Monday morning. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

