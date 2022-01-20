MSDH: New COVID-19 cases top 8,000 in Mississippi for another day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Mississippi broke the 8,000 mark for new cases of COVID-19 for yet another day.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that 8,329 new cases of COVID had been reported over a 24-hour period.

The MSDH also reported 17 new deaths associated with COVID between Jan. 15-19.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 673,873 and 10,707, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 74,042 COVID-19 cases and 1,077 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 6,235 cases, 98 deaths

Forrest: 18,100 cases, 268 deaths

Jasper: 4,133 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 17,767 cases, 251 deaths

Lamar: 14,453 cases, 142 deaths

Marion: 5,808 cases, 122 deaths

Perry: 2,588 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,958 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 533,658 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,601,077 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,471,798 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers. Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, are available from county health departments.

Appointments can be made online. Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,188,840 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

