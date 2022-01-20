Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Mississippi Power gives energy efficiency tips ahead of cold front

By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With cold weather on its way to the Pine Belt, many people may be tempted to crank up the heat in their homes, which can make electric bills increase.

According to officials with Mississippi Power, there are several tips people can follow to help keep the bill in check.

We’re told weather-stripping doors and windows is a good way to keep heat inside a home and to save money.

Additionally, Mississippi Power says 68 degrees is the magic number to keep the thermostat set to.

“You know as close to that as possible,” said Kaila Moran Griffith, Mississippi Power spokesperson. “So, I know when those temperatures drop, some people may think 68 is a little bit too low, but the closer you get to 68... each degree it’s going to save you dollars on your bill.”

Mississippi Power also recommends having the heating system in your home checked to make sure it’s running efficiently.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
A shooting late Tuesday night in Foxworth left two wounded, one dead and one in custody
Tuesday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal

Latest News

Mississippi Power gives energy efficiency tips ahead of cold front
Mississippi Power gives energy efficiency tips ahead of cold front
‘Revelry’ returns in person to USM in February 2022
Revelry returns in person to USM in February 2022
The Covington County Sheriff's Department has a job opening for deputy sheriff.
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Department hoping to hire new deputies
Covington County deputy hiring
Covington County deputy hiring