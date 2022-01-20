Mississippi Power gives energy efficiency tips ahead of cold front

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With cold weather on its way to the Pine Belt, many people may be tempted to crank up the heat in their homes, which can make electric bills increase.

According to officials with Mississippi Power, there are several tips people can follow to help keep the bill in check.

We’re told weather-stripping doors and windows is a good way to keep heat inside a home and to save money.

Additionally, Mississippi Power says 68 degrees is the magic number to keep the thermostat set to.

“You know as close to that as possible,” said Kaila Moran Griffith, Mississippi Power spokesperson. “So, I know when those temperatures drop, some people may think 68 is a little bit too low, but the closer you get to 68... each degree it’s going to save you dollars on your bill.”

Mississippi Power also recommends having the heating system in your home checked to make sure it’s running efficiently.

