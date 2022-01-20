Lady Wildcats off to strong start in conference play

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lady Wildcats are just grateful to be playing basketball.

The COVID-ridden 2020-21 season allowed Pearl River Community College to play just 12 games. PRCC has already played 14 this season and is making up for lost time at 11-3 (4-1 MACCC).

However, the new statewide schedule implemented this season makes for a tougher final stretch.

“Everybody in this league is very talented,” said seventh-year head coach Scotty Fletcher. “Our state has grown a lot from a basketball standpoint from interest. Every game is a struggle, it’s a challenge. The attention to detail to win is extremely small.”

“We went in with a relentless attitude,” said sophomore forward Alesha Temple, an Oak Grove grad. “We had a common goal, all of us want to get a ring. Us getting along quickly like you said helped us build a bond. To accomplish a common goal I feel like we had to be all on the same page.”

