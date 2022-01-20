Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Kiwanians hear presentation on Mississippi ABLE program

From left to right: Randy Smith, president, Kiwanis Club of Laurel; Billy Taylor, chief of...
From left to right: Randy Smith, president, Kiwanis Club of Laurel; Billy Taylor, chief of staff, Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services; Tiffany Parrish, MDRS' business development representative.. The trio spread the word Wednesday about a state-wide savings program that helps the disabled..(Kiwanis Club of Laurel)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A benevolent group that provides a helping hand in Laurel got to learn about an innovative, state-wide program that lends more than a hand to the disabled.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Laurel learned about the ‘Achieving a Better Life Experience” program during a luncheon Wednesday at Laurel Country Club.

Billy Taylor, chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, spoke about the ABLE program that allows individuals with disabilities to save funds in a savings account without losing public benefits.

“Eligible individuals with disabilities can open an account for themselves or an authorized individual can open an account on their behalf,” Taylor said. “The program presently requires that the disability occurred before the age of 26 and the individual meets qualifications as determined by the Social Security Administration. “The individual may also have a similarly severe disability and a written diagnosis from a licensed physician.”

ABLE plan highlights include:

  • Save up to $15,000 per year
  • If an account owner is working, he/she can contribute an additional amount based on what the IRS allows
  • A maximum account balance of $235,000.

ABLE Program Benefits include:

  • Earnings on investments are tax-free
  • Deposits may quality for a state tax deduction
  • Federal benefits programs eligibility are not affected by the account holders balance
  • Balances less than $100,000 are excluded from the SSI resource limit.

For more information on the Mississippi ABLE program, residents with disabilities may call toll-free 1-888-609-3469 or visit online at www.MississippiAble.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Second suspect wanted for Tuesday night shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill

Latest News

The class is a free, full-day program that will serve 20 four-year-old students, with 40 - 50...
Petal Primary to accept Blended Pre-K applications on Feb. 1
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Photo, L to R: John Stratford Bassett, 31, and Robert Eugene Bassett, 56.
2 arrested for burglary in Forrest County
New primary and secondary designs were unveiled Thursday morning at Eureka School.
HCC unveils new logos for E. Sixth District, Eureka School; announces Black History Month schedule