Kiwanians hear presentation on Mississippi ABLE program

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A benevolent group that provides a helping hand in Laurel got to learn about an innovative, state-wide program that lends more than a hand to the disabled.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Laurel learned about the ‘Achieving a Better Life Experience” program during a luncheon Wednesday at Laurel Country Club.

Billy Taylor, chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, spoke about the ABLE program that allows individuals with disabilities to save funds in a savings account without losing public benefits.

“Eligible individuals with disabilities can open an account for themselves or an authorized individual can open an account on their behalf,” Taylor said. “The program presently requires that the disability occurred before the age of 26 and the individual meets qualifications as determined by the Social Security Administration. “The individual may also have a similarly severe disability and a written diagnosis from a licensed physician.”

ABLE plan highlights include:

Save up to $15,000 per year

If an account owner is working, he/she can contribute an additional amount based on what the IRS allows

A maximum account balance of $235,000.

ABLE Program Benefits include:

Earnings on investments are tax-free

Deposits may quality for a state tax deduction

Federal benefits programs eligibility are not affected by the account holders balance

Balances less than $100,000 are excluded from the SSI resource limit.

For more information on the Mississippi ABLE program, residents with disabilities may call toll-free 1-888-609-3469 or visit online at www.MississippiAble.com.

