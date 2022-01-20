Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Internet outages reported in Warren Co. due to copper thefts

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Repeated thefts of copper in Warren County has led to internet outages for some people since December 22, according to Vicksburg Post.

AT&T is reportedly aware of the issue and is working with law enforcement for a solution, which is affecting internet and phone service.

The company says repeated copper thefts have impacted their wireline network.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says copper thieves typically climb power poles, cut telephone lines, and drop them down to accomplices on the ground.

He says most of the wire stolen is being sold in Lousiana, which has different laws regarding sales to scrap yards.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
A shooting late Tuesday night in Foxworth left two wounded, one dead and one in custody
Tuesday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill
Matthew Manna, 24, Ridgeland, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary.
Ridgeland man arrested, jailed for Hattiesburg commercial burglary

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble...
Chiefs LB, former MSU star, charged after domestic dispute
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles grab non-conference win over Southeastern Baptist
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles grab non-conference win over Southeastern Baptist
PRCC men's basketball coach Chris Oney
PRCC basketball atop the MACCC standings