Images show effects of lung damage among unvaccinated people

By Lisa Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBAL) – There is a lot of information about the impacts COVID-19 can have on the lungs, but the extent of that damage can depend on whether you are vaccinated or not.

Dr. Omer Awan, the associated vice chair of education in the Department of Diagnostic Radiology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, wants the public to understand and see the differences for themselves in the hope to move the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

“There is a dramatic difference in chest X-rays we see in patients that have been fully vaccinated who test positive for COVID-19 and those who are not vaccinated,” Awan explained.

Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and unvaccinated lung damage on the right.

Here’s a look at a CT image of a COVID patient who has been vaccinated on the left and unvaccinated lung damage on the right.

“You can see in the vaccinated individual, much of the lung is black, and that’s a good thing because the black demonstrates air,” Awan said.

It’s a much different story in the lung of an unvaccinated person.

“The burden of disease or the burden of infection is much more pronounced in an unvaccinated individual versus a vaccinated individual,” Awan explained.

Awan says the symptoms of a vaccinated person are milder than in an unvaccinated person.

“Oftentimes, those that are unvaccinated will have full-blown shortness of breath. They may require oxygen therapy. There’s a higher propensity for them to go into the ICU,” Awan said.

He hopes these images will change minds.

“If you see images, you can see clearly the proof in vaccination and how effective the vaccines are by looking at a chest X-ray. Oftentimes, that’s more helpful from a visual standpoint than just hearing people spit out statistics,” Awan said.

