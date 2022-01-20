HCC unveils new logos for E. Sixth District, Eureka School; announces Black History Month schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is now using new logos for the East Sixth Street Museum District and the Historic Eureka School.

New primary and secondary designs were unveiled Thursday morning at Eureka School.

HCC graphic designer and web specialist Karitina Zendejas designed the new logos.

Meanwhile, HCC director of museums Latoya Norman announced the schedule of upcoming East Sixth Street Museum District events for Black History Month.

In keeping with the national theme of Black Health and Wellness, the district will host a series of events in February at Eureka School honoring pioneers in the Hattiesburg African-American healthcare community.

There will also be several medical-themed “Storytime with a Soldier” programs held at the African-American Military History Museum.

Several other events involving health and wellness information, history and entertainment are also scheduled in February.

February 1 - Honoring Pioneers in Medicine 10 a.m. Historic Eureka School – 410 E. Sixth Street Honoring E. Hammond Smith, founder and owner of Smith Drug Company (By appointment only)

February 4 - Storytime with a Soldier 10 a.m. African American Military History Museum 305 E. Sixth Street (By appointment only)

February 8 - Honoring Pioneers in Medicine 10 a.m. Historic Eureka School Honoring Drs. Charles W. Smith and Grover Smith (By appointment only)

February 11 - Storytime with a Soldier 10 a.m. African American Military History Museum (By appointment only)

February 12 - Get Moving: Dancing in the District 10 a.m. Historic Eureka School Featuring Victoria Peters, owner Fit2Empower

February 15 - Honoring Pioneers in Medicine 10 a.m. Historic Eureka School Honoring Drs. Martin Luther Smith and William Lloyd Garrison Smith (By appointment only)

February 17 - Spirit of a Warrior Luncheon 11 a.m. African American Military History Museum Featuring LTC (retired) Ms. Jean Turner, army veteran, nurse and certified health coach (By appointment only)

February 18 - Storytime with a Soldier 10 a.m. African American Military History Museum (By appointment only)

February 22 - Honoring Pioneers in Medicine 10 a.m. Historic Eureka School Honoring James Cohen (By appointment only)

February 24 - A Healthy Heart Affair 10 a.m. Historic Eureka School

February 25 - Special Finale Event – Information to follow 10 a.m.

Community Bank is a sponsor for the district’s Black History Month activities.

For more information, call 601-450-1942.

