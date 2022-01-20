Golden Eagle baseball waiting just around the corner

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM). – Thursday offered up a typical taste of January in the Pine Belt: chilly temperatures, with gusting winds that made the day downright cold.

Must mean University of Southern Mississippi baseball is right around the corner.

The Golden Eagles open their 55-game schedule by welcoming the University of North Alabama for a three-game weekend series on Feb. 18-20 at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.

USM, which finished 40-21 during the 2021 season, will open 2022 with seven consecutive home dates before paying the first of two scheduled visits to Trustmark Park in Pearl.

All told, USM will play 28 home dates during the regular season before Pete Taylor Park welcomes Conference USA’s top eight teams for C-USA Baseball Tournament (May 25-29).

The Golden Eagles have two, neutral site games scheduled with Mississippi State University (March 2) and University of Mississippi (April 5) at Trustmark Park.

The Rebels and Golden Eagles also meet in Hattiesburg (May 11).

USM also will welcome the University of Alabama (March 15) for a single game at Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles will split non-conference weekends 50-50, with two, three-game series at home and two on the road.

In addition to North Alabama, USM will host Jacksonville State University (Feb. 25-27) before taking trips to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (March 4-6) and Dallas Baptist (March 11-13).

The schedule also includes home-and-home, midweek series with a trio of long-time rivals: Tulane University (March 9/at April 19); University of New Orleans (at March 22/April 20): and University of Southeastern Louisiana (April 12/at April 26).

The Golden Eagles also face another long-time foe in three midweek games, with USM welcoming the University of South Alabama to Pete Taylor Park (Feb. 22/March 8) before heading to Mobile, Ala., to face the Jaguars (May 3).

USM splits its C-USA series, with five series in Hattiesburg and the other five on the road.

The Golden Eagles open conference play by welcoming Florida Atlantic University (March 18-20). USM will also host Louisiana Tech University (April 1-3); Rice University (April 22-24); Old Dominion University (May 6-8); and the University of Texas-San Antonio (May 13-15).

The USM will visit Bowling Green, Ky., to face Western Kentucky University (March 25-27) to open conference play on the road.

The other four C-USA road series include University of North Carolina-Charlotte (April 8-10); Florida International University (April 14-16); University of Alabama-Birmingham (April 29-30/May 1); and Middle Tennessee State University (May 19-21).

The Golden Eagles play 27 games this season against 11 different teams that finished in last year’s Top 100 Ratings Percentage Index by WarrenNolan.com. Seven of those, Mississippi State (No. 2), Ole Miss (No. 11), Old Dominion (No. 13), Louisiana Tech (No. 29), Charlotte (No. 34), Alabama (No 36) and Dallas Baptist (No. 42), finished in the Top 50.

