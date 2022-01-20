Fire damages mobile home in Laurel Wednesday afternoon

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home was damaged during a fire on Wednesday afternoon, but no residents were injured, according to officials.

The Laurel Fire Department received the call around 3:23 p.m of a mobile home fire at 1362 West Drive, Lot A, in the Green Acres Trailer Park.

Battalion Chief Tim Tisdale, the shift commander, dispatched three engine companies: E-1, E-4 and E-6.

The first arriving unit reported a single-story mobile home with heavy flames showing.

Firefighters did a defensive/exterior attack to knock down the fire then perform an interior attack through the front entrance of the home and completely extinguished the fire.

According to the LFD, The fire was extinguished in approximately 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The LFD said the exact cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

