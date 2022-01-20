Win Stuff
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Department hoping to hire new deputies

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire a new deputy or two.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says his department has one job opening now and could have another in a few weeks.

He’s looking for certified officers.

Perkins says he’ll accept applications from veteran officers or recent graduates from an academy.

Those interested in applying can come by the Covington County, 1107 Main St., Collins, and fill out an application. Interested applicants also can call (601) 765-8281.

If they’re certified, we will do the training,” Perkins said. “If they need a field training officer, we’ll put one with them and we’ll train them, how we do our reports and everything.

“I would love for somebody to be a seasoned veteran, but we’re willing to take people just out of the academy,” Perkins said.

Perkins says pay in his department is comparable with sheriff’s departments in other surrounding counties.

And he says the starting salary for deputies in his department has gone up $7,000 a year since he took office two years ago.

Mississippi Power gives energy efficiency tips ahead of cold weather moving into the Pine Belt.
Revelry returns in person to USM in February 2022
