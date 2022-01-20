COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic to held in Hub City this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is working with Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital to stage a vaccine booster clinic at the C.E. Community Center.

The clinic will be held this weekend at the C.E. Roy Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

Mayor Toby Barker said the community needed easier access to the booster vaccines.

“We’ve seen 5,000 people who have been diagnosed with COVID in our two counties over the last two weeks,’ Barker said. “We have 119 people in the hospital right now. Many of those people may have even received two doses and then fully vaccinated, but it’s been more than six months. since their second Pfizer, Moderna.

“And so, we really felt a need to really try and bring booster shots to the neighborhoods, so that people can protect themselves and their families.”.

Bring proof of vaccination with dates determining which doses were given when.

The clinic will offer boosters for all three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

No appointment is needed, and there is no charge to the patient.

