Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Chiefs LB, former MSU star, charged after domestic dispute

Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble...
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. celebrates a Pittsburgh Steelers fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WLBT) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night, KCTV reports.

Gay, a former Mississippi State linebacker, is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000.

Gay, 23, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning awaiting bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Charging documents state Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It’s being classified as a domestic violence offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a comment on the situation other than to say the club is aware of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
A shooting late Tuesday night in Foxworth left two wounded, one dead and one in custody
Tuesday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill
Matthew Manna, 24, Ridgeland, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary.
Ridgeland man arrested, jailed for Hattiesburg commercial burglary

Latest News

File image
Internet outages reported in Warren Co. due to copper thefts
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles grab non-conference win over Southeastern Baptist
Southern Miss basketball
Golden Eagles grab non-conference win over Southeastern Baptist
PRCC men's basketball coach Chris Oney
PRCC basketball atop the MACCC standings