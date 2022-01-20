Chiefs LB, former MSU star, charged after domestic dispute

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WLBT) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested Wednesday night, KCTV reports.

Gay, a former Mississippi State linebacker, is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage under $1,000.

Gay, 23, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, where he remained Thursday morning awaiting bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Charging documents state Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman. It’s being classified as a domestic violence offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a comment on the situation other than to say the club is aware of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.