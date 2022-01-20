Arnold Line Water Association issues boil advisory for around 200 customers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for a couple hundred customers of the Arnold Line Water Association.

The utility reports the advisory will remain in affect until further notice for customers on Bayview Drive, River Oaks Drive, Oak Forrest Drive, Wildwood Circle, Dogwood Cove and Springhill Drive in Hattiesburg.

Arnold Line said the advisory covers about 200 customers and is necessary while crews work to repair a damaged water pipe.

The Centers for Disease Control offers the following suggestions during a boil-water notice:

Boil water for at least one minute and let cool before consuming

Do not drink tap water

Do not use ice made from recent tap water

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks

Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

