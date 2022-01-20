Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

2 arrested for burglary in Forrest County

Photo, L to R: John Stratford Bassett, 31, and Robert Eugene Bassett, 56.
Photo, L to R: John Stratford Bassett, 31, and Robert Eugene Bassett, 56.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men attempting to steal a water heater from inside a home.

The burglary was reported Thursday around 11:30 a.m. on Sullivan-Kilrain Road.

According to the FCSO, both Robert Eugene Bassett, 56, and John Stratford Bassett, 31, were arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

The men are being held at the Forrest County jail awaiting their initial appearances.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800.

You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties. The Crimestoppers’ email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Sanford was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury.
Former Covington Co. emergency manager arrested after indicted for fraud, embezzlement
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Second suspect wanted for Tuesday night shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth
Miss. approves hybrid scheduling amid COVID-19 surge, effective immediately
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead...
Miss. House passes amended medical marijuana bill

Latest News

The class is a free, full-day program that will serve 20 four-year-old students, with 40 - 50...
Petal Primary to accept Blended Pre-K applications on Feb. 1
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
Mississippi school officer struck while directing traffic will be taken off life support
From left to right: Randy Smith, president, Kiwanis Club of Laurel; Billy Taylor, chief of...
Kiwanians hear presentation on Mississippi ABLE program
New primary and secondary designs were unveiled Thursday morning at Eureka School.
HCC unveils new logos for E. Sixth District, Eureka School; announces Black History Month schedule