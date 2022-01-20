2 arrested for burglary in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men attempting to steal a water heater from inside a home.

The burglary was reported Thursday around 11:30 a.m. on Sullivan-Kilrain Road.

According to the FCSO, both Robert Eugene Bassett, 56, and John Stratford Bassett, 31, were arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

The men are being held at the Forrest County jail awaiting their initial appearances.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800.

You can also call the METRO Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties. The Crimestoppers’ email is crimestopperlady@comcast.net. Anonymous tips can be sent to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.