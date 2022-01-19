Zeta Phi Beta sorority donates wigs to Forrest General Cancer Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One local sorority showed a great act of kindness by donating wigs to the Forrest General Cancer Center.

The Zeta Phi Beta sorority donated 21 wigs to the cancer center with hopes of giving encouragement to those who have lost their hair due to treatment or illnesses.

Marry Griffith, the Z-HOPE (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) coordinator, says they hope to donate as often as they can.

“We began collecting these wigs back in October as part of our national sorority initiative for breast cancer awareness. We do a women’s conference every year in October, so part of that we are collecting wigs from the public and our chapter members,” said Griffith.

Zeta Phi Beta has a women’s conference every year where they talk about breast cancer awareness, triple-negative breast cancer, early detection and many other topics dealing with mind, body and spirit.

“We just want to help people excel so we want to show the community of Hattiesburg how we are trying to help how we are bringing awareness to breast cancer or any other forms of cancer as well,” says Griffith.

Ramona Martin, a patient-nurse navigator at the Cancer Center, says referrals that come from nurses or physician’s staff will determine who gets these wigs. Those patients will then be able to choose a wig that best suits them at no cost.

“The wigs have an impact on our patients, so giving the wigs to us will allow us to help the patients who have undergone hair loss due to their chemotherapy treatments. Getting those wigs will give them the self-confidence they have lost because of the loss of their own hair, and that is traumatic for them, it can be very traumatic for them,” said Martin.

According to Martin, the center is very appreciative of the sorority’s generosity for donating the wigs and all the help the community has shown on behalf of their patients.

If you or anyone you know is a patient at the Forrest General Cancer Center, Martin says you can reach out to her directly at (601) 288-1743 for any additional assistance you may need.

