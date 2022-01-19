Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Zeta Phi Beta sorority donates wigs to Forrest General Cancer Center

Zeta Phi Beta donates wigs to Forrest Cancer Center
Zeta Phi Beta donates wigs to Forrest Cancer Center(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One local sorority showed a great act of kindness by donating wigs to the Forrest General Cancer Center.

The Zeta Phi Beta sorority donated 21 wigs to the cancer center with hopes of giving encouragement to those who have lost their hair due to treatment or illnesses.

Marry Griffith, the Z-HOPE (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) coordinator, says they hope to donate as often as they can.

“We began collecting these wigs back in October as part of our national sorority initiative for breast cancer awareness. We do a women’s conference every year in October, so part of that we are collecting wigs from the public and our chapter members,” said Griffith.

Zeta Phi Beta has a women’s conference every year where they talk about breast cancer awareness, triple-negative breast cancer, early detection and many other topics dealing with mind, body and spirit.

“We just want to help people excel so we want to show the community of Hattiesburg how we are trying to help how we are bringing awareness to breast cancer or any other forms of cancer as well,” says Griffith.

Ramona Martin, a patient-nurse navigator at the Cancer Center, says referrals that come from nurses or physician’s staff will determine who gets these wigs. Those patients will then be able to choose a wig that best suits them at no cost.

“The wigs have an impact on our patients, so giving the wigs to us will allow us to help the patients who have undergone hair loss due to their chemotherapy treatments. Getting those wigs will give them the self-confidence they have lost because of the loss of their own hair, and that is traumatic for them, it can be very traumatic for them,” said Martin.

According to Martin, the center is very appreciative of the sorority’s generosity for donating the wigs and all the help the community has shown on behalf of their patients.

If you or anyone you know is a patient at the Forrest General Cancer Center, Martin says you can reach out to her directly at (601) 288-1743 for any additional assistance you may need.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp
While THC is prohibited federally and in most states, including Mississippi, delta 8 THC is...
THC cannabinoid already being sold in Mississippi and it’s technically legal
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Miss. over MLK holiday

Latest News

On Friday, Jan. 14, Kola Street in Petal was briefly closed due to a natural gas leak caused by...
Kola Street in Petal reopens after brief closure due to gas leak
The Hub City Miracle League chapter is still in the fundraising stage and hopes to break ground...
Inclusive baseball field, park coming to Hattiesburg
The students at The 3-D school participated in a balloon release and met cheerleaders from the...
National School Choice Week celebrated at The 3-D School in Petal
Hattiesburg City Council accepts redistricting plan
Hattiesburg City Council accepts redistricting plan