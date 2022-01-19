Win Stuff
Women’s basketball pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66

Lusia Harris-Stewart
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - Women’s basketball pioneer Lusia Harris has died at the age of 66. Harris was the only woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team and scored the first points in women’s basketball history at the Olympics.

She was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz in the seventh round in 1977, but didn’t try out for the team because she was pregnant at the time.

Harris helped Delta State University win three straight national titles in the 1970s and earned a silver medal for the United States at the Montreal Olympics in 1976.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

