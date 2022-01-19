What are the signs of human trafficking?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there are an estimated 40 million victims worldwide.

Sandy Middleton who is the director of the Center for Violence Prevention in Mississippi says there are signs people should look out for if they suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking.

“If it’s a child in school, maybe you see different behavior. Maybe they’re a 16-year-old. They’re coming to school and acting differently. They might have bruising or their physical appearance might have changed, maybe a tattoo,” said Middleton.

She also said anytime there is a vulnerability present in a person, they could be brought into a life of human trafficking. Middleton describes some of these vulnerabilities as someone being in poverty, such as a child who has been involved with Child Protective Services or foster care.

The majority of the human trafficking victims ages 14 - 16, with a lot of the problems starting from teenagers using their social media without any precautions.

“The dangers of our kids carrying around cell phones (is) going to bed with their cell phones. Most teenage girls sleep with it under their pillow, and it’s on public, and, so anybody has access to these children, to our minor sons and daughters,” said Middleton.

Investigator Jennifer Washington with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department says there are some things parents can do to keep their children safe.

“Be aware of your surroundings and know where your kids are at all times. Even when you go into the store. Don’t let your kid go to the bathroom by themselves. Go in the bathroom with them, it doesn’t matter if they’re 17. Stand outside the bathroom and make sure they’re OK,” said Washington.

Washington said if you do feel someone is being trafficked, you need to make phone calls to either Child Protective Services or the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

For those who have been affected by human trafficking, you can go to the Mississippi Center for Violence Prevention website, to learn about victim services.

You can also call Child Protective Services at 1(800) 222-1000 or the Human Trafficking National Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.

