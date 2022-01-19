Win Stuff
Wednesday showers expected to give way to frosty conditions

By Rex Thompson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Expect one or two showers Wednesday, with highs in the lower-70s. Wednesday night brings an 80 percent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms before midnight,with lows in the lower-40s.

After midnight. look for a 40 percent percent chance of light rain.

For Thursday, we’ll have a 40 percent chance for light rain in the forecast. It will be cloudy as well and much cooler. Expect highs to be only in the lower-to-mid-50s. Winds will be northwest at 10 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour, with higher gusts.

Thursday night, we could see a wintry mix of light rain, sleet and light freezing rain with a 40 percent chance for light snow. Lows are expected to be in the upper-20s.

For Friday, look for a 20 percent chance for another wintry taste of light rain, light freezing rain, light sleet and light snow in the morning. Highs on Friday only will be in the lower-40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with lows in the mid-20s.

Sunny skies are expected on Saturday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-40s and lows in the mid-20s.

Sunday looks chilly with mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be in the lower-50s and lows in the upper]-20s to around 30 degrees.

