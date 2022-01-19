Tuesday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in Foxworth

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second person allegedly involved in a Tuesday night shooting that left at least one dead and two wounded.

Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall said investigators are “actively searching” for Jerliyah Keishall Pinestraw of Bogalusa, La., who was described in a news release as a “person of interest.”

A second suspect from Bogalusa, La., Kyndall Carter, 19, was taken into custody because he matched the description of one of the suspects. He was charged Wednesday with one count of murder and two charges of aggravated assault in a Tuesday night shooting.

Marion County deputies were dispatched about 11:40 p.m. to a reported disturbance at 171 Mississippi Highway 587 in Foxworth.

When they arrived, deputies found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds and that two suspects had fled on foot.

Jada Jefferson, 20, Foxworth, who had been shot multiple times, was declared dead at the scene while another victim was first transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition.

A third person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Investigators ask that anyone with any information regarding the shooting or the whereabouts of Pinestraw to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.

