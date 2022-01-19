Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Advertisement

Pennsylvania Mennonites repair over 17 homes in Wayne Co.

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past two weeks, members from Pennsylvania’s Mennonite community in Mifflinburg have been in Wayne County making major repairs to over 17 homes in the area.

Most of the houses received damage from storms and flooding back in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews from the group couldn’t come down to do the work.

Late in 2021, Larry Miller, a Mennonite Disaster Service volunteer, reached out to Joe Dyess, who is the former District 2 Supervisor, and arranged for MDS volunteers to come down and do the repair work to the homes.

Dyess and the Denham Volunteer Fire Department along with Denham Baptist Church provided housing and meals for the crews while the work was taking place.

Repair work to the homes included new roofing, flooring, replacing ceilings and painting.

Leon Hoover, an MDS volunteer, said he was excited to finally be able to fulfill a promise of helping those who had been waiting so long to get help repairing their damaged homes.

“It’s like a working vacation for us, we enjoy working with our families and being able to help,” said Leon.

One of the homes he and his group was able to help repair belong to Willie Evans, a Vietnam War veteran who lives on Winter Street in Waynesboro.

“Words can’t explain how it makes me feel for them to come down and do this for me. If it wasn’t for them, I’d still be living in a severely damaged house,” said Willie.

While the group’s focus is on cleaning up, repairing and rebuilding homes, the main goal is to nurture hope and faith in Christ by helping those affected by natural disasters.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Mississippi 42 was shut down by an accident Saturday evening.
2 killed in weekend crash on Hwy. 42 in Forrest County
Power line repairs have shut down traffic headed south on U.S. 49 at the McLaurin Road...
U.S. 49 south closed at McLaurin Road after 2-vehicle accident
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) reports receiving a verbal security threat today...
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport reopens after bomb threat
The family of 36-year-old Corri Howard are demanding answers from authorities after he was...
Homicide ruled out in case of man found dead in Moss Point swamp

Latest News

Pennsylvania Mennonites repair over 17 homes in Wayne Co.
Pennsylvania Mennonites repair over 17 homes in Wayne Co.
The cooking doesn’t stop: LSD staff make, deliver bag lunches during virtual learning period
The cooking doesn’t stop: LSD staff make, deliver bag lunches during virtual learning period
State Auditor Shad White speaks to Hattiesburg Rotary Club
State Auditor Shad White speaks to Hattiesburg Rotary Club
Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc.
Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. CEO passed away