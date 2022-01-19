Pennsylvania Mennonites repair over 17 homes in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past two weeks, members from Pennsylvania’s Mennonite community in Mifflinburg have been in Wayne County making major repairs to over 17 homes in the area.

Most of the houses received damage from storms and flooding back in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews from the group couldn’t come down to do the work.

Late in 2021, Larry Miller, a Mennonite Disaster Service volunteer, reached out to Joe Dyess, who is the former District 2 Supervisor, and arranged for MDS volunteers to come down and do the repair work to the homes.

Dyess and the Denham Volunteer Fire Department along with Denham Baptist Church provided housing and meals for the crews while the work was taking place.

Repair work to the homes included new roofing, flooring, replacing ceilings and painting.

Leon Hoover, an MDS volunteer, said he was excited to finally be able to fulfill a promise of helping those who had been waiting so long to get help repairing their damaged homes.

“It’s like a working vacation for us, we enjoy working with our families and being able to help,” said Leon.

One of the homes he and his group was able to help repair belong to Willie Evans, a Vietnam War veteran who lives on Winter Street in Waynesboro.

“Words can’t explain how it makes me feel for them to come down and do this for me. If it wasn’t for them, I’d still be living in a severely damaged house,” said Willie.

While the group’s focus is on cleaning up, repairing and rebuilding homes, the main goal is to nurture hope and faith in Christ by helping those affected by natural disasters.

