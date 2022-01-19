National School Choice Week celebrated at The 3-D School in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, a School Choice Roadshow bus tour, celebrating National School Choice Week, visited The 3-D School in Petal.

The planned event was to coincide with National School Choice Week 2022, which is being celebrated from Jan. 23 - Jan. 29.

The students at The 3-D school participated in a balloon release and met cheerleaders from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The school’s mascot Seymour was also on hand to greet the kids. They later played a quick game of soccer.

The celebratory roadshow was organized by Empower Mississippi.

Grant Callen, CEO of Empower Mississippi, is one of the event organizers, said every child deserves the opportunity to attend a great school that meets his or her unique needs.

“We are excited to once again celebrate all the great education options across Mississippi during National School Choice Week,” said Grant.

“Different types of schools meet students’ needs in different ways, so we celebrate traditional public school, charter school, magnet school, private school, online school, and home school because every child is unique,” Grant added.

Founded in 2014, Empower Mississippi is an independent, nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to removing barriers to opportunity so all Mississippians can flourish.

More than 26,000 school choice events are scheduled to take place across all 50 states to shine a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children and on focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private and home education options.

Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations, such as school fairs and open houses, to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states.

School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families.

The School Choice Roadshow bus tour also visited Midtown Public Charter School and Barack Obama Magnet School in Jackson, Sumrall High School in Sumrall and Bayou Academy in Cleveland.

Established in 2008, The 3-D School in Petal serves children with dyslexia and is accredited through the Mississippi Department of Education.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.