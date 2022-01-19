MSDH: New COVID cases stay well above 8,000 per day mark

Win Stuff
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that single day COVID cases soared past 8,400.(generic)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Mississippi broke the 8,000 mark for new cases of COVID-19 for the first time last week.

That milestone has become a near fixture since then.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 8,460 new cases of COVID had been reported over a 24-hour period running from 3:01 p.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The MSDH also reported 48 new deaths associated with COVID, including 39 between Jan. 14 and Jan. 18. Marion County saw two deaths during that period, while Lamar and Jones counties each had one.

Another nine COVID-linked fatalities were found during a review of death certificates between Oct. 5, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 665,544 and 10,690, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 67,776 COVID-19 cases and 1,077 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 6,147 cases, 98 deaths
  • Forrest: 17,773 cases, 268 deaths
  • Jasper: 4,080 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 17,499 cases, 251 deaths
  • Lamar: 14,201 cases, 142 deaths
  • Marion: 5,709 cases, 122 deaths
  • Perry: 2,547 cases, 57 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,904 cases, 73 deaths.

MSDH also reported 533,658 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,601,077 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,471,798 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 5,188,840 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

